Zelensky Thanks Vatican For 'Clear Voice In Defense Of A Just Peace' Following Audience With Pope Leo XIV

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Following an audience with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the Vatican for its willingness to serve as a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, as well as for its "clear voice in defense of a just and lasting peace."

Zelensky shared his message on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"We are ready for dialogue in any format for the sake of tangible results," he said.

He also thanked Pope Leo XIV for his support of Ukraine.

Zelensky noted that for millions of people around the world, the Pontiff is a symbol of hope for peace and that the authority and voice of the Holy See can play an important role in bringing this war to an end.

On May 18, Zelensky arrived at the Vatican to attend the inaugural Mass of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

This marks Zelensky's second visit to the Holy See in recent weeks. On April 26, he attended the funeral of Pope Francis, where he also met with U.S. President Donald Trump.

While in the Vatican, Zelensky held talks with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also present at the meeting.

Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine