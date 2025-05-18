Russian Forces Shell Railway Station In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the afternoon of Sunday, May 18, Russian troops shelled the building of the railway station and nearby streets in Kherson using artillery.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 16:00, Russian forces launched an artillery strike on Kherson's Tsentralnyi district. The railway station building and adjacent streets came under fire once again," the statement reads.

The shelling also damaged private homes and vehicles. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Russian aircraft strike in Kupiansk, three civilians injured

Earlier on May 18, a 70-year-old man was killed in the Kherson region in a Russian drone strike.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Military Administration