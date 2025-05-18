Zelensky Hands Pope Icon Painted On Fragment Of Ammo Box

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has handed over to Pope Leo XIV the icon“The Mother of God with the Child” painted on a fragment of an artillery box brought from Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in Zelensky's post on Telegram .

“For many peoples, the image of a mother and child is a symbol of life that must be protected. Today we handed over to Pope Leo XIV a special icon - the Mother of God with Child, painted on a fragment of a heavy artillery box brought from Izium. It is about our children. About those who suffered from the war, who were deliberately abducted and deported by Russia and who are very much awaited at home in Ukraine ,” Zelensky said.

“We pray for the lives of all our deported children and hope for the Vatican's support in this matter so that everyone - both children and Ukrainian prisoners - will return home,” he added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, May 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Leo XIV after the enthronement ceremony and thanked him for the Vatican's readiness to become a platform for negotiations with Russia.

Photo: OP