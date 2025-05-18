Zelensky Sent Letter To Trump
Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Presidential Office .
It is noted that Zelensky announced the letter during a meeting in Rome with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, May 18, Zelensky took part in the inaugural mass of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV
As part of this trip, Zelensky met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance , who was also joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.Read also: Finland supports Zelensky 's participation in upcoming NATO summit – Stubb
With Vance and Rubio, the head of state discussed, among other things, sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, the situation on the battlefield, and the upcoming exchange of prisoners.
Photo: OP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment