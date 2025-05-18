Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Sent Letter To Trump


2025-05-18 03:06:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump with new proposals for cooperation in the defense, industrial and trade sectors.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Presidential Office .

It is noted that Zelensky announced the letter during a meeting in Rome with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Sunday, May 18, Zelensky took part in the inaugural mass of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV

As part of this trip, Zelensky met with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance , who was also joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Read also: Finland supports Zelensky 's participation in upcoming NATO summit – Stubb

With Vance and Rubio, the head of state discussed, among other things, sanctions against Russia, bilateral trade, defense cooperation, the situation on the battlefield, and the upcoming exchange of prisoners.

Photo: OP

