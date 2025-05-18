403
Iranian FM Stresses Regional Economic Cooperation At Tehran Dialogue Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 18 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized in his speech at the Tehran Dialogue Forum Sunday the need to prioritize economic cooperation, trade, and joint investment across the region.
Araghchi called for a shift toward opportunity-driven policies, regional economic connectivity, and infrastructure development as a foundation for lasting peace and stability.
He also urged a reevaluation of west Asia's strategic outlook, criticizing a long-standing focus on perceived threats that hinder regional collaboration.
Outlining Iran's foreign policy, Araghchi highlighted three main pillars: enhancing ties with neighboring states, deepening cooperation with emerging powers and the Global South, and balancing relations with global power blocs.
He noted that President Pezeshkian's administration has prioritized neighborly relations and is working to strengthen political, economic, and cultural ties in the region.
Regarding the crisis in Gaza, Araghchi condemned the international community's inaction and described the failure of global institutions to respond effectively as alarming, and called for a fundamental reassessment of global ethics and governance.
Reiterating Iran's proposal for resolving the Palestinian issue, Araghchi advocated for a national referendum involving all residents in Palestine-Muslims, Christians, and Jews-to determine the future of Palestine.
He made a comparison to South Africa's anti-apartheid transition, arguing it could end decades of occupation, injustice, and displacement.
The Tehran Dialogue Forum runs May 18-19 with participation from senior Iranian officials and international guests, including ministers and lawmakers. (end)
