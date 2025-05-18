Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Third Gulf Housing Week Starts In Kuwait

2025-05-18 03:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- The Third Gulf Housing Week (GHW) kicked off on Sunday in Kuwait and will run until Thursday, beginning with the 47th meeting of the GCC Technical Committee on Housing Affairs.
Deputy Director General for Planning at the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) Engineer Nasser Khuraibet said in a statement to KUNA that the meeting discussed enhancing regional cooperation in housing and sustainable urban development.
Khuraibet explained that the meeting's agenda included reviewing and discussing the Gulf Joint Housing Action Plan (2024-2030), which aims to unify efforts and facilitate the exchange of expertise among GCC countries.
The meeting marked the official launch of the third Gulf Housing Week (GHW), which features a series of events and activities aimed at raising awareness and strengthening communication between housing authorities and local communities, Khuraibet added. The activities also include the second edition of the Gulf Housing Hackathon, with the participation of students from architecture and planning faculties across GCC countries, aimed at encouraging youth innovation in smart and sustainable housing solutions. (end) msa

