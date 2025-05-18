403
Bill Issued Cancelling Articles 159, 182 Of Kuwait's Penal Code
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- A bill No. 70 of 2025 has been issued to annul the Articles 159 and 182 of Kuwait's Penal Code No. 16 issued in 1960.
The annulment of the Article 159 affirmed the State's commitment to protecting the right to life, the highest right in the Constitution and a principle in Islamic Sharia, Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait told KUNA on Sunday.
Reducing the punishment for murder could not be justified under any circumstances, he asserted.
He referred that the Article 159, before being cancelled, was stipulating that the mother who intentionally kills her newborn child immediately after birth to avoid shame was sentenced by five year in jail and/or facing a fine not exceeding 375 dinars.
This annulled article was not in harmony with Kuwait's international commitments, topped with the children rights agreement on providing the maximum protection of children from all types of negligence and violence, he stated.
The move shows the State's will to develop its legislations, in line with international standards, based on fair bases, he pointed out.
The minister also pointed to the elimination of the Article 182 stipulating the exemption of a kidnapper from punishment if he marries the person he kidnapped.
This article was running counter to the Constitution's provisions, firm legal principles and relevant international charters, he said.
It was giving a privilege to the criminal to avoid punishment as soon as he got married to the victim, he said.
In addition the article created a legal advantage against women's rights and undermined equality before the law, he elaborated. (end)
