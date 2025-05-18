Egypt's President Stresses Necessity Of Gaza Ceasefire, Commends Mediation Efforts With Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi stressed the need to work toward an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid, commending the joint mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, and noted his commitment to continuing this coordination in the coming period.

In a statement, the Egyptian presidency said that this came during President El-Sisi's meeting on Sunday in Cairo with US Senior Advisor for Africa and Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs Massad Boulos, which addressed developments in the Middle East and ways to restore regional stability.

During the meeting, the Egyptian President emphasized the deep strategic relations between Egypt and the United States as well as Egypt's keenness to strengthen them across various fields in line with the interests of both countries.

In turn, the US official affirmed the United States' commitment to continuing joint efforts with Egypt to restore regional calm in a way that serves the interests of all parties.

Regarding the situation in Libya, the Egyptian President reiterated Egypt's commitment to a Libyan-Libyan solution.

Concerning the developments in Lebanon, Sudan, and Yemen, both sides stressed the urgent need to protect stability in these countries and safeguard their resources, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The meeting also covered developments in Africa, particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel regions, and efforts to underpin stability in those regions, in addition to strengthening the role of governments and state institutions to serve the interests of their people.