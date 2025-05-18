Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Individuals Injured In Israeli Drone Attack In Southern Lebanon

Two Individuals Injured In Israeli Drone Attack In Southern Lebanon


2025-05-18 02:21:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Two individuals, including a soldier, were injured in an Israeli drone attack using a precision-guided missile, which targeted a vehicle on the road leading to Beit Yahoun, located in the Bint Jbeil District of the Nabatieh Governorate, near a Lebanese Army checkpoint in the area, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported.

A ceasefire deal in southern Lebanon entered into force on Nov. 27, stipulating the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the border villages and towns in southern Lebanon within a 60-day deadline.

Subsequently, the Lebanese government agreed to extend the deadline until February 18. However, Israeli forces have remained entrenched at five points and continue to perpetrate violations.

MENAFN18052025000063011010ID1109563828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search