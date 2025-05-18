Two Individuals Injured In Israeli Drone Attack In Southern Lebanon
Beirut: Two individuals, including a soldier, were injured in an Israeli drone attack using a precision-guided missile, which targeted a vehicle on the road leading to Beit Yahoun, located in the Bint Jbeil District of the Nabatieh Governorate, near a Lebanese Army checkpoint in the area, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported.
A ceasefire deal in southern Lebanon entered into force on Nov. 27, stipulating the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the border villages and towns in southern Lebanon within a 60-day deadline.
Subsequently, the Lebanese government agreed to extend the deadline until February 18. However, Israeli forces have remained entrenched at five points and continue to perpetrate violations.
