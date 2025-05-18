Preparations Continue For 'Bromine Women's Race' On May 30

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Preparations are in full swing for the“Bromine Women's Race”, set to take place on May 30, organised by Run Jordan, the Jordanian organisation dedicated to promoting running and healthy lifestyles.

This year, the event coincides with World No Tobacco Day, adding a“strong” public health and awareness dimension to the race's core message of encouraging women to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

The race aims to promote physical activity as a way of life and raise awareness about the dangers of smoking and the importance of quitting, particularly as Jordan continues to record one of the highest adult smoking rates in the region.

This race reflects Run Jordan's commitment, alongside its partners, to empowering women and encouraging their active participation in sports, within a supportive and motivating environment that fosters healthier and more informed communities, the statement said.

Organised under the theme“Run for Yourself”, the event is held in collaboration with the Greater Amman Municipality, with the support of several key partners, including Bromine Jordan as the main sponsor, Arab Bank as the gold sponsor, and Jordan Phosphate Mines Company as the silver sponsor.

This partnership model exemplifies the importance of public-private cooperation in supporting impactful community and health initiatives.

Commenting on the event, General Manager of Run Jordan Lina El-Kurd said:

“This year, we launched a public awareness campaign in conjunction with World No Tobacco Day and the Women's Race to highlight the role of sports in promoting public health and preventing tobacco-related harm.”

“We strongly believe that community participation especially among women, is key to building a healthier and more sustainable environment,” she added.

Final preparations for the race are currently underway at Al Hussein Public Parks, including route setup and the provision of all necessary logistics to ensure the comfort and safety of participants, said the statement.

Water stations and volunteer teams will also be placed along the route to provide assistance and support, according to the statement.

The event will feature two race categories: 5.2km and 2.6km. Participants are expected to gather at 8:00am, with the official start scheduled for 9:00am.

Races for participants with disabilities and the visually impaired will begin 10 minutes after the start of each main race, the statement said.