Judge Imposes Precautionary Measures On Protesters Detained In Viguí And San Lorenzo

Judge Imposes Precautionary Measures On Protesters Detained In Viguí And San Lorenzo

2025-05-18 02:05:10
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The group of protesters arrested on May 14 on the Inter-American Highway in the Viguí and San Lorenzo sectors received precautionary measures and charges for crimes against public administration, including crimes against public servants, after clashing with National Police Crowd Control officers.



At the first hearing, held in the morning, the judge, after hearing from witnesses and the Prosecutor's Office, imposed two of the three measures requested by the prosecutor on nine of the detainees: they must report periodically to the Peace House nearest to their residences and are prohibited from leaving the province. For this reason, the Judicial Branch reported, the judge ordered the immediate release of the protesters.

