The President Of Panama Spoke About Asylum For Former President Ricardo Martinelli

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli was granted political asylum in Colombia, sparking controversy both in his home country and in the country that hosted him. According to Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, Martinelli requested asylum directly in a letter sent to Colombian authorities, without the Panamanian government intervening in the process. Mulino explained that, after Colombia approved the asylum, his administration facilitated safe passage and coordinated the former president's departure to Bogotá. According to Mulino, the asylum granted by Colombia came after Nicaragua, where Martinelli had previously sought refuge in its embassy in Panama, refused to grant him protection.

This rejection was due to the Nicaraguan government's request to clarify the existence of an Interpol arrest warrant, which, according to Panamanian authorities, was invalid. Martinelli, 73, left the Nicaraguan embassy in Panama on Saturday night and arrived in Colombia, where he was granted political asylum. The case has drawn criticism in both countries. In Colombia, non-governmental organizations have pointed out that asylum could be interpreted as an act that fosters impunity and turns the country into a“protector” of corruption. In Panama, the situation has sparked political tensions, especially after the publication of images of Martinelli celebrating his arrival in Bogotá in restaurants and nightclubs, which was interpreted by many as a mockery of justice.

One of the most controversial images was a photograph of Martinelli with the Panamanian ambassador to Colombia, Mario Boyd, above, considered a close friend of the former president. This situation led President Mulino to publicly reprimand Boyd, calling his behavior a“huge mistake.” According to Mulino, he warned the diplomat that he should stay away from Martinelli so as not to compromise his government's image. Martinelli's asylum comes amid multiple legal accusations against him. In February 2024, the Panamanian court upheld a sentence of more than 10 years in prison and a multimillion-dollar fine in the case known as New Business, related to the purchase of a media conglomerate using public funds.

He also faces other legal proceedings in Panama, such as the Odebrecht scandal, and in Spain, where he is accused of bribery and a communications interception case in Mallorca. Martinelli's figure has been central to Panamanian politics for years. His corruption conviction barred him from running in the 2024 presidential election, prompting Mulino, his former political ally, to take his place as a candidate as pictured above. During the campaign, Mulino used slogans that appealed to his connection with Martinelli, such as“The Crazy Man (El Loco) with Mulino,” a reference to the former president's popular nickname.

Gustavo Petro, below, Defends Martinelli's Arrival in Colombia

“Colombia has been a land of asylum.” Amid the criticism this decision has generated, Petro reiterated that political asylum is a principle that transcends ideological differences. It's a universal right. It doesn't matter if they're right-wing or left-wing,” the president declared. These words contrast with Petro's previous statements about Martinelli. In 2018, while still a presidential candidate, Petro expressed his concern on social media about the former Panamanian president's actions, accusing him of intercepting communications from his opponents and allegedly receiving bribes from the construction company Odebrecht. Martinelli, who has denied the accusations against him, publicly celebrated his arrival in Colombia. Through his Instagram account, he shared images with his dog and a video in which he sings the song“El Rey.”