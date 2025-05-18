403
President Of Republic Of Benin Arrives In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The President of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, arrived in Doha on Sunday on a working visit to the State of Qatar.
Talon and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon their arrival at Hamad International Airport by HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.
