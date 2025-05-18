403
Qatar Slams Attack Targeting Somalian Military Base
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that targeted a military base in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.
