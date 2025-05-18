Qatar Takes Part In Everest Dialogue In Nepal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kathmandu: The State of Qatar has participated in the Everest Dialogue, a three-day event hosted by Nepal under the theme "Climate Change, Mountains, and the Future of Humanity".

HE Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate Change and Sustainability, Ambassador Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, represented the State of Qatar at the Dialogue.

In his opening remarks before the event, Ambassador Al Dafa underlined the State of Qatar's readiness to collaborate with Nepal in the area of climate change, citing the Qatar National Environment and Climate Change Strategy 2021 that sets out Qatar's solutions to climate change effects.

During his participation in a session on Food Security and Climate-Resilient Agriculture, Ambassador Al Dafa stressed that climate change is associated with food security challenges, calling for utilizing cutting-edge technologies in this regard.

His Excellency highlighted the State of Qatar's experience in enhancing agricultural production and the significance of sharing experiences and expertise among nations.

He emphasized that donors should fulfill their commitments to support food security and programs and counter climate change effects in the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).