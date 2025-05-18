Herat Miniature Artists Abandoning Profession

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): A number of painters and miniature artists in western Herat province say the lack of a proper market for their artwork has severely impacted their economic situation.

Several art galleries have shut down and some artists have been forced to stay away from their artistic pursuits.

Artworks such as paintings, illumination (Tahzib), calligraphy and miniature art-once popular in the domestic market- have reportedly seen sales drop by up to 50 percent.

Artists warn that this decline poses a serious threat to their professional lives.

Akhtar Haidair, a veteran painter in the province, stands in a corner of his small gallery, gazing at the framed paintings around him.

He remarks:“People used to enjoy art, they would buy paintings or at least visit galleries to appreciate the work. Now, hardly anyone visits. When there are no visitors, there are no sales-and for an artist, that means an empty table.”

He says that declining public interest, lack of regular exhibitions, and indifference from the private sector have caused at least a 50 percent fall in the market for artworks. For those who have dedicated their entire lives to colour, design, and imagination, this stagnation is not just a financial problem but the loss of a piece of culture.

Abdul Qadir Aslamzada, a miniature artist and calligrapher in Herat, shares a similar experience. He explains that there is currently no real market for artwork in the city, despite the significant time, energy, and materials they use in creating each pieces.

“In the past, people evinced great interest in art and would purchase these works. Now, not only have purchases stopped, but even commissions have come to a complete halt,” he adds.

“If the authorities do not take action, painting and miniature art will gradually fade into obscurity, and many artists will be compelled to abandon their work. I urge the public to at least buy one piece of art to help preserve this cultural heritage.”

Alongside artists, cultural experts also stress the need for strong support from both the government and the public.

Ahmad Zia Haqshenas, a university lecturer in Herat, says that organising international exhibitions is essential so that Afghan art can access global markets. He also urges the government to provide systematic support to local artists.

In a conversation with Pajhwok, Haqshenas highlighted that currently, cheaper foreign artworks are being sold in local markets, making it harder for domestic artists to compete.

Meanwhile, the Information and Culture Department has announced the opening of a permanent exhibition in Qala-e-Ikhtyaruddin to support local artists.

Maulvi Hamidullah Ghayasi, head of the Culture and Art section at the department, said that they are working to create an attractive environment for both domestic and international tourists in the province.

He noted that a permanent exhibition has been launched at Qala-e-Ikhtyaruddin through their initiative, allowing people to view and purchase artworks directly. He expressed hope that this would provide financial relief for artists.

However, these efforts have yet to make a significant impact. Reduced purchasing power and a lack of effective financial support remain major obstacles to preserving and developing the art in the province. If these challenges persist, the future of traditional art in Herat may face serious jeopardy.

