Relocating Gaza Residents To Libya Report Untrue: US

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US embassy in Libya has denied reports that it is working on a plan to transfer Palestinians from Gaza to the country.

Reuters reported:“On Thursday, NBC News said the Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate as many as one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya”.

On its X handle US embassy wrote:“The report of alleged plans to relocate Gazans to Libya is untrue”.

Palestinians vehemently reject any plan involving them leaving Gaza.

On Saturday, Israel carried out an airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the Khan Younus area of the Gaza Strip, killing at least 24 Palestinians.

