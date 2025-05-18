Relocating Gaza Residents To Libya Report Untrue: US
KABUL (Pajhwok): The US embassy in Libya has denied reports that it is working on a plan to transfer Palestinians from Gaza to the country.
Reuters reported:“On Thursday, NBC News said the Trump administration is working on a plan to permanently relocate as many as one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya”.
On its X handle US embassy wrote:“The report of alleged plans to relocate Gazans to Libya is untrue”.
Palestinians vehemently reject any plan involving them leaving Gaza.
On Saturday, Israel carried out an airstrike on a Palestinian refugee camp in the Khan Younus area of the Gaza Strip, killing at least 24 Palestinians.
