China To Provide 30M Yuan In Cash Aid For Refugees

KABUL (Pajhwok): China will construct 160 houses and provide 30 million Chinese yuan in assistance for Afghan refugees returning from neighboring countries, the country's envoy says.

A statement issued by the Presidential Palace said that Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi met with Chinese Ambassador Zhao Xing and his delegation in Kabul this morning.

The meeting was aimed at strengthening and developing relations and cooperation between Afghanistan and China.

Zhao Xing mentioned friendly relations between the two countries and said these relations had progressed well in various fields and were expanding.

He praised the Islamic Emirate for managing well refugees returning from neighboring countries and also informed of constructing 160 houses as well as 30 million yen in cash assistance.

He said China's assistance to Afghans will continue in various fields.

Zhao Xing also mentioned the investment of Chinese investors and businessmen in Afghanistan, saying it will provide many employment opportunities to Afghans.

Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi thanked China for its assistance to Afghan refugees and said that Afghanistan-China relations were strong and friendly. He said the Islamic Emirate sought to further strengthen these relations in various fields.

He added that a good environment had been created for investment in Afghanistan, and the Islamic Emirate supported and welcomed all types of foreign investment and provided all necessary facilities to companies and investors.

The Chinese ambassador also invited Maulvi Hanafi on behalf of his government to attend the upcoming 9th China-South Asia Expo.

