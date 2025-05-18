FC Bayern Munich Celebrate League Title With FIFA Club World Cup In Mind
Thomas Muller, who will be leaving the team after the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, reflected on his departure after a 25-year association with the club which has taken him to the very high of football.
"It was wonderful today. We were very happy that we ended the season with the Bundesliga title. I personally feel very good, very appreciated – eventually the time will come when it's over. To be honest, I've been making my farewells for six weeks, I no longer know where to put all the pictures. I've obviously enjoyed all these special moments, but when we have two weeks' holiday now, I'll have time to let it all sink in. We're delighted to be at the Club World Cup and of course we want to win it,” said Muller.
Head coach Vincent Kompany, who made the monstrous jump from Burnley to Bayern Munich this season, was elated with his first major division league title and said it was important to prioritize the Club World Cup after the celebrations.
"It's incredible and I'm delighted for the fans and for the city. The season was fun, the lads gave their all, the energy was good - that's a good basis for next season. We'll celebrate and get back to work tomorrow. We have a bit of time off, the players have international duty - then we'll have a really good preparation for the Club World Cup. That's the priority and we'll prepare well,” said Kompany.
FC Bayern women's skipper Giulia Gwinn, who is coming off leading the side to a first-ever domestic double, reflected on the opportunity to celebrate with the club as a whole.
“It's a nice setting for both teams, standing outside again with the men and being welcomed. We've had a few chances to celebrate. And we've done so because it's not possible that often during the season. That makes it even nicer at the end when you've achieved something. We've made history this year, which we've realised again today,” Gwinn added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Americorp Investments To Bring US Parking Industry On-Chain With Casper Network
- Primexbt Launches Stock Trading On Metatrader 5
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
CommentsNo comment