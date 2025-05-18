Bengal: Three Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltrators Arrested In Nadia

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Three illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, residing in India after illegally entering the country, have been arrested by the West Bengal Police near the Indo-Bangladesh international borders in Nadia district.

The accused were presented at a district court, which remanded them to police custody.

The three arrested illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators include two men and one woman. They have been identified as Rupa Begum, Muhammad Alam, and Manira Sheikh. They are original residents of the Jhenaidah area in Bangladesh.

Sources said that all of them entered India after illegally crossing the border almost four months back with the help of a local agent, who also arranged for illegal Indian identity documents.

Thereafter, they moved to another state and started earning a livelihood by doing some odd jobs. However, due to the increased hunting operations launched against illegal Bangladesh infiltrators by the administration in different states, they decided to go back to Bangladesh.

On Saturday night, when they again reached a village near the Dhantala international borders in the district, from where they entered India illegally, their whereabouts were tipped off by the local police by sources, leading to their arrest.

“In the past, several illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been arrested from different villages near the international borders. However, during the last couple of months, mainly those illegal infiltrators have been arrested who are attempting to go back to their native land after spending some time on Indian soil illegally,” a Nadia district police official said.