Statement By Prime Minister Carney To Mark Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, May 18 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, issued the following statement to mark Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day:

“Today marks 16 years since the end of the armed conflict in Sri Lanka – a conflict that spanned over 26 years and killed tens of thousands of civilians.

“On this Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day, we remember the lives lost – the families torn apart, the communities devastated, and those who remain missing to this day. We also think of Canada's Tamil community, who carry with them the memory of loved ones, and the many remembrance services planned across Canada.

“Canada continues to support independent international efforts to seek accountability and push for truth and justice.

“As we mark this solemn anniversary, let it strengthen our resolve to act in tribute, with courage, and for lasting peace.”

