Prime Minister Carney Meets With Chancellor Of Germany Friedrich Merz

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, May 18 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, ahead of their attendance at the inaugural Mass of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

The leaders congratulated each other, following the Prime Minister's election win and the Chancellor's election and recent appointment. They discussed opportunities to strengthen trade and investment between Canada and Germany, particularly in the areas of defence industrial capacity and energy.

As Allies and partners, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor discussed their shared commitment to upholding global peace and security, including helping Ukraine achieve a just and lasting peace.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz agreed to remain in close contact.

