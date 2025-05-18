Kerala: Massive Fire Engulfs Shopping Complex In Kozhikode, Firefighting Operations On
An official said that firefighting operations have been underway for more than three hours, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain the blaze.
The fire was first spotted around 5 p.m. on the second floor of a shopping complex that houses the textile outlet.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke and flames billowing from the upper floors, soon engulfing the entire building. Fortunately, police confirmed that no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
Local shopkeepers said the textile shop had received large consignments of school uniforms and related goods over the past week, anticipating a surge in demand ahead of the new academic year.
The materials were stacked densely in the store's godown, which likely added to the intensity of the fire.
The building, being fully air-conditioned, posed a significant challenge to the fire and rescue personnel attempting to break through and assess the fire's spread.
Firefighters equipped with oxygen cylinders made several attempts to enter the building, battling both heat and visibility issues. One of the primary concerns was preventing the fire from spreading to a large adjacent commercial building. Fire units have been strategically stationed at both ends of the shop complex and near the bus stand to combat the flames from multiple directions.
Additional units are being dispatched to Mananchira for water refilling. Crowd control has also emerged as a concern, with hundreds of onlookers gathering on either side of the road, obstructing the movement of emergency vehicles. Police have cordoned off the area and are using public address systems to urge the public to vacate the vicinity.
By late evening, fire officials reported that the blaze had been brought under control within the building, though cooling operations were still underway.
An investigation is expected to be launched into the cause of the fire and potential safety lapses.
