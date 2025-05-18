INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. - COCO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (“Vita Coco” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: COCO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vita Coco and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 26, 2025, NINGI Research published a report alleging that Vita Coco has misled investors about its growth and operations. Among other allegations, the report asserts that Vita Coco is set to lose a key contract with Costco that represents roughly 25% of Vita Coco's net sales. The report also claims that Vita Coco is facing internal operational issues including supply chain mismanagement, related-party transactions, and poor performance outside of its core coconut water business.

On this news, Vita Coco's stock price fell $3.90 per share, or 11%, to close at $31.55 per share on March 26, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

