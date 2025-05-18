Arjun Kapoor Remembers His Late Grandparents As 'Sardar Ka Grandson' Turns 4

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note as his film "Sardar Ka Grandson" completed 4 years of release.

He re-posted a video from the laughter ride shared by makers Emmay Entertainment on his Instagram stories. As the drama talks about a devoted grandson Amreek (Arjun), who embarks on a complicated journey to fulfill his ailing grandmother's last wish, Arjun was reminded of his grandparents.

"4 years of this small piece of my heart I did for my grandparents... Feels surreal to remember this film just as I lost my last grand parent 2 weeks ago... I hope all 4 of mine are happy n smiling wherever they are... Rab Rakha... (sic)," the '2 States' actor wrote in the caption.

Arjun's paternal grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, left for heavenly abode on May 2 at the age of 90 due to age-related illness.

Remembering her, Arjun posted a couple of sweet memories with his grandmother on social media.

Sharing a pic with her, the 'Gunday' actor penned a heartfelt note that read, "I grew up around all my 4 grand parents & for that I will be eternally grateful always. I bid goodbye to Dadi last Friday at the hospital, it felt like a part of my childhood & my life went away with her... thru all the ups & downs life gives us somehow our grandparents give us only love & reasons to smile... age is a cruel mistress who confines us to issues at some point in life but dadi for me was always just the same always feeding us always worried about us always there...now she won't be... but I feel thru her 4 children & all of us grand children her legacy will live on... everytime we come together for a festival or a meal or an event her memories will continue to make us remember her in all her glory....

Love u dadi...Aapka khabsoorat grandson ARJAN( she always said my name like that)"