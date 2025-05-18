INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. - CLF

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“Cleveland-Cliffs” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CLF). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cleveland-Cliffs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 7, 2025, Cleveland-Cliffs issued a press release reporting its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Cleveland-Cliffs reported a larger than expected adjusted loss and an 11% year-over-year revenue decline to $4.63 billion. The Company also announced plans to fully or partially idle six steel plants. Cleveland-Cliffs' Chief Executive Officer attributed the operational changes to negative effects from underperforming non-core assets and the lagging effect of lower index prices in late 2024 and early 2025, and said that the Company is repositioning its portfolio away from non-core markets, including rail, high-carbon sheet, and specialty plate products, and toward the automotive industry.

On this news, Cleveland-Cliffs' stock price fell $1.34 per share, or 15.78%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 8, 2025.

