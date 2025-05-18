Visit By Minister For Culture, Community And Youth And Second Minister For Law Mr Edwin Tong To The Vatican City To Attend The Inauguration Of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, 17 To 19 May 2025
Minister Tong had a brief audience with Pope Leo XIV following the Mass. Minister Tong congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election and looked forward to the further deepening of relations between Singapore and the Holy See.
Minister Tong also had a meeting with Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin where they discussed the importance of continuing the work on interreligious harmony and dialogue, multilatealism and upholding the rule of law.
Minister Tong will meet overseas Singaporeans based in Rome tonight. He returns to Singapore tomorrow.
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
18 MAY 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment