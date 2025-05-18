Centre Launches Sagar Mein Samman To Give Women More Jobs In Maritime Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday unveiled the 'Sagar Mein Samman', a policy initiative of the Central Government to increase the participation of women in the maritime sector.

The initiative was launched at the inaugural International Day for Women in Maritime celebrations here, with a clear message of inclusivity, transformation and sustainability of the maritime sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said,“This day is essential to celebrate women through their recruitment, retention, and sustained employment in the maritime sector. This year, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is celebrating the theme: 'An Ocean of Opportunities for Women,' We must introspect and work towards raising the profile of women in maritime and strengthening their presence.”

“The launch of the Sagar Mein Samman policy framework addresses empowerment, leadership, inclusivity, safety, skill development, and the dismantling of gender-based barriers in the maritime profession. We have ambitious target of 12 per cent female representation in technical maritime roles by 2030,” the minister said.

Sonowal highlighted how India's maritime sector has witnessed a surge of women seafarers from a mere 341 in 2014 to as many as 2,557 in 2024, recording a growth of 649 per cent. Since 2014, about 2,989 women seafarers have received financial assistance. Due to government's sustained effort to encourage women to explore maritime sector for a fruitful career, the number of women seeking financial assistance has increased from a mere 45 in 2014-15 to 732 in 2024-25. The engagement of Indian female seafarers on Indian and foreign-flagged ships is continuously increasing.

Sonowal said,“Empowering women in the maritime sector is not just about equity -- it's a strategic necessity. Their leadership brings innovation, strength, and a more sustainable future for the sector. Our Nari Shakti is a fundamental pillar of the new Bharat, for their incredible contribution in nation building.”

“The development of women in various fields is also a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Maritime India Vision 2030 document envisages the launch of the 'Women in Seafarer' program, which includes encouraging onshore jobs, awareness and marketing campaigns, incentivising shipping companies, and leveraging scholarships to improve women's participation. We have made significant efforts to bring this vision to reality,” he added.

Sagar Mein Samman (SMS) is one such initiative to create a conducive environment for more and more women to join the maritime sector.

The SMS policy aims to build a future where women's participation is integral to all maritime operations; i.e., from the docks to decision-making boards. In order to bridge the gender gap in both seafaring and shore-based roles, this policy provides a structured road map for enhanced participation by women while addressing safety, leadership and retention of women in the Indian maritime sector.

This programme is also aligned with the Government's DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) objective. The major scope of the policy would entail planning and strategy, training and development, research and development, governance and compliance, communications, and community outreach. It aims to secure objectives like empowerment and leadership, inclusivity and equal opportunity, safety and well-being, and skill development and training for women in the maritime sector.

The celebration reinforces India's commitment to the International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) mission for gender inclusion and aligns with the broader vision of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).