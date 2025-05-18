INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Uber Technologies, Inc. - UBER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Uber Technologies, Inc. (“Uber” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UBER). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Uber and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 21, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) filed a lawsuit against Uber, alleging violations of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act. The FTC's lawsuit specifically alleges that Uber's Uber One subscription service charged customers without their consent, failed to deliver promised savings, and made it difficult for users to cancel their subscriptions.

Following news of the FTC's lawsuit, Uber's stock price fell $2.23 per share, or 3.08%, to close at $72.92 per share on April 21, 2025.

