INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Wabash National Corporation - WNC

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wabash National Corporation ("Wabash" or the"Company") (NYSE: WNC).

The investigation concerns whether Wabash and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 30, 2025, Wabash issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter (“Q1”) of 2025. Among other items, Wabash reported an operating loss of $9.8 million in its Transportation Solutions segment, compared to an operating profit of $44.25 million for Q1 2024, and gross profit of only $19 million, compared to $76.4 million in Q1 2024. Wabash also issued a revised forecast for the year, estimating annual revenue of roughly $1.8 billion, down sharply from the full-year revenue projection of $1.9 billion that the Company issued in February. Wabash attributed its results to a“general weakening in market conditions” and“[t]ariff-related uncertainty”, among other factors.

On this news, Wabash's stock price fell $3.05 per share, or 30.62%, to close at $6.91 per share on April 30, 2025.

