Zimbabwe Revamps Labs Plan With Africa Centres For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) Support

Zimbabwe looks forward to revamping its health infrastructure, technological tools, and skills development following a new five-year plan for national laboratories.

In a major step towards strengthening laboratory systems across the continent, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), with funding from the World Bank, supported Zimbabwe in the successful revision of its National Health Laboratory Strategic Plan (2025–2030).

The plan was developed at a multi-stakeholder workshop held from 10 to 24 March 2025 in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

“Laboratory services are the backbone of any resilient healthcare system, providing essential support for accurate diagnosis, disease surveillance, and effective treatment,” said Donewell Bangure, Senior Epidemiologist coordinating Africa CDC's Quality Management Systems Program. A robust Laboratory Strategic Plan is a national blueprint for the organization, strengthening, and sustainability of laboratory services, he said.

“It ensures alignment with public health priorities and facilitates efficient resource allocation, capacity building, and partnerships. For Zimbabwe, and by extension the African continent, the updated plan represents a renewed commitment to building resilient health systems capable of addressing both current and emerging public health threats,” Bangure added.

Zimbabwe's previous National Laboratory Strategic Plan expired in 2021, and recognizing the urgency to modernize the country's laboratory framework, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) partnered with Africa CDC to lead the revision process.

Zimbabwe's new National Health Laboratory Strategic Plan (2025–2030) sets out to strengthen the country's laboratory systems by improving infrastructure, staffing, quality, and digital systems. Key goals include expanding Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) to 80% of facilities, accrediting central, provincial, and district laboratories, and securing at least 70% of required funding. The plan, led by the Ministry of Health with support from Africa CDC, introduces new elements such as a One Health approach, public-private partnerships, and the use of AI and digital tools. It replaces the expired 2021 plan with a broader, more coordinated strategy to respond to current and future public health threats.

The new plan will help Zimbabwe meet its public health and epidemiological needs, clinical health, and the provision of safe blood and blood products, national reference laboratory function, quality assurance, teaching, and research.

Experts from across Africa praised Zimbabwe's revised plan for its strategic scope, alignment with international standards, and potential to drive investment in resilient laboratory systems.

“The development of Zimbabwe's Laboratory Strategic Plan embraced the One Health approach, which recognizes the vital connection between human, animal, and environmental health,” said Dr. Eugene Bwalya, a renowned veterinary surgeon from the University of Zambia.“Strengthening lab services across these sectors is essential for comprehensive public health preparedness and response.”

Dr. Nyambura Moremi, Director of the National Public Health Laboratory in Tanzania, added,“This plan is a model for how African countries can build resilient laboratory systems aligned with international standards.”

Dr. Talkmore Maruta, Director of Programs at the African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM), emphasized,“Strategic plans like Zimbabwe's are critical for attracting investment and guiding sustainable laboratory development.”

Dr. Patrick Mateta, past Vice President of the Clinical Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI), warned,“Without clear national roadmaps, countries risk fragmented systems that cannot respond effectively to health threats.”

Echoing this, Dr. Kingsley Odiabara, former Director of Laboratory Services in Nigeria, stated,“A functional lab system is the bedrock of health security. Zimbabwe's plan shows the kind of leadership the continent urgently needs.”

Given the dynamic nature of public health challenges, it is critical that Member States maintain updated and responsive laboratory strategic plans, Bangure explained. He said Africa CDC is committed to supporting Member States like Zimbabwe to ensure their laboratory networks are well-prepared for the future. A strong laboratory system is essential not just for national health security, but for the collective resilience of the entire African continent.

“We are sincerely grateful to Africa CDC for its technical and financial support in revising Zimbabwe's National Health Laboratory Strategic Plan. This noble gesture has set a clear path for strengthening our laboratory services and improving healthcare delivery for all Zimbabweans,” said Dr. Raiva Simbi, Director of Laboratory Services at the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Africa CDC's support to Zimbabwe is part of a broader continental initiative to strengthen laboratory systems. Similar assistance has already been extended to Somalia, Seychelles, and Malawi, each of which now boasts updated Laboratory Strategic Plans through Africa CDC's support. This demonstrates Africa CDC's unwavering commitment to elevating public health infrastructure across Africa, building resilience against infectious diseases, and achieving health security for all.

“As Africa continues to face dynamic health challenges, from pandemics to antimicrobial resistance, the significance of strategic, well-coordinated laboratory systems cannot be overstated,” said Bangure. The successful revision of Zimbabwe's Laboratory Strategic Plan is a testament to the power of collaboration, vision, and investment in public health systems.

Updated roadmaps are expected to guide Zimbabwe and other Member States to be better equipped to deliver timely, accurate, and quality laboratory services, safeguarding the health of millions across the continent.

