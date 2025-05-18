Russia Plans To Launch Yars Intercontinental Ballistic Missile With Training Warhead Intelligence
According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, the missile will be equipped with a training warhead.
The 433rd unit of the 42nd Regiment, 31st Division of Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces has been ordered to conduct the launch from a mobile ground complex.
The launch site is located near the village of Svobodny in the Sverdlovsk region.Read also: Kremlin intensifies“Doppelganger” disinformation campaign targeting Polish elections – DIU
The three-stage solid-fuel missile has a range exceeding 10,000 kilometers
As Ukrinform reported, responding to concerns about Russia's threats to strike Ukraine with a ballistic missile from the Oreshnik system, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, assured that the intelligence department consistently issues warnings when significant developments occur.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment