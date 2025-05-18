Russia Plans To Launch Yars Intercontinental Ballistic Missile With Training Warhead Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of May 19, Russia plans to launch an RS-24 Yars intercontinental ballistic missile as part of an 'exercise,' aiming to exert pressure and intimidate Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO member states.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, the missile will be equipped with a training warhead.

The 433rd unit of the 42nd Regiment, 31st Division of Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces has been ordered to conduct the launch from a mobile ground complex.

The launch site is located near the village of Svobodny in the Sverdlovsk region.

The three-stage solid-fuel missile has a range exceeding 10,000 kilometers

As Ukrinform reported, responding to concerns about Russia's threats to strike Ukraine with a ballistic missile from the Oreshnik system, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, assured that the intelligence department consistently issues warnings when significant developments occur.