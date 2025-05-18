403
GCC Education Officials Conclude Successful Preparatory Meeting In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Muneera Al-Rabea
KUWAIT, May 18 (KUNA) -- Senior education officials from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries concluded the 9th preparatory meeting of education undersecretaries on Sunday in Kuwait, ahead of the GCC Ministers of Education meeting scheduled on Monday.
Acting Assistant Undersecretary for General Education Mansour Al-Dhafiri confirmed the meeting's success, noting that key recommendations were approved to enhance educational cooperation among GCC states.
UAE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education,Mohammad Al-Qasim announced that the UAE will host the 10th meeting of education ministers, and highlighted the discussions on major challenges in general and higher education, including curriculum development and student activities.
Oman's Undersecretary of the Ministry for Education for Education Abdullah Khamis Abusaidi emphasized the importance of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS), stating that a new framework for its future role was approved.
He also noted Kuwait's proposals on enhancing school sports, supporting gifted students, and reviewing the educational structure, which will be studied by ABEGS.
Director General of the ABEGS Dr. Mohammad Al-Moqbel praised Kuwait for hosting the meeting, which included participation from all GCC member states and focused on advancing joint educational strategies for the region. (end)
