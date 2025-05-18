Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Chief Praises Baghdad Efforts In Organizing Arab Summit


2025-05-18 10:04:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 18 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres praised on Sunday the level of organization of the Arab summit held Saturday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.
This came during a meeting between Guterres and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani.
In a statement, the Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister said that Guterres promised to direct all major UN agencies to provide support to the Iraqi government, with regard to its development plans and its plans for strengthening security and stability in Iraq.
In turn, Al-Sudani praised Guterres' visit to Baghdad and his participation in the Arab Summit.
He lauded the development of joint programs and projects between Iraq and the UN, through its main agencies in various fields, noting the continuation of cooperation to face challenges achieve development goals. (end)
