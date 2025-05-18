Qatar Economic Forum To Begin May 20, Gather Over 2,500 Global Leaders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatar Economic Forum has directly contributed over QR177.5m to Qatar's GDP and created more than 900 full-time jobs between 2022 and 2024.

Beyond Qatar, it has also delivered measurable results for the nation's international visibility as in last year alone, the forum reached over 300 million homes, delivered QR67.6m in marketing value, and contributed to an 18 percent increase in global positive perception of Qatar

The fifth edition of the forum will be held from May 20 to 22 in Doha under the high patronage of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. This year's theme of the Forum,“The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy,” will spotlight global economic shifts and the Gulf's influence in shaping the decade ahead.

This year's forum will bring together over 2,500 global leaders across five key pillars: geopolitics, globalisation and trade; energy supplies and security; technology hype and reality; business and investment outlook; and sports and entertainment. The speaker lineup includes prominent figures such as heads of state, ministers, and CEOs.

In a press conference held yesterday, the details regarding the 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg' were revealed which outlined the plans and preparations for this year's edition. The briefing reflected on five years of the forum and its impact on Qatar and the region.

The event highlighted the forum's growing role in advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 and positioning Doha as a hub for global dialogue.

Addressing the press conference, Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar and Member of the Organizing Committee, said“Since 2021, Media City Qatar has partnered with Bloomberg Media to build the forum into a global platform for dialogue and cooperation.”

"As part of the Organizing Committee, we have supported everything from logistics to long-term strategy, helping the forum grow in relevance, purpose, and global impact so that it continues to deliver outcomes that matter. In just five years, the 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg' has positioned Qatar as a trusted convening power, uniting influential voices at a time of global division and uncertainty,” he added.

Also, speaking during the event, H E Mubarak bin Ajlan Al Kuwari, Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Member of the Organizing Committee, said.“Qatar has always believed in the power of dialogue to shape progress. The forum reflects that belief by bringing together global voices at a time when common understanding is urgently needed. Each edition builds new bridges, and as organisers, we remain focused on creating a space where real cooperation can take root.”

For his part, H E Saleh bin Majid Al-Khulaifi, Representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Member of the Organizing Committee, said,“The Qatar Economic Forum is where policy, business, and innovation come together to tackle the big questions facing the global economy.”

Al-Khulaifi added,“It is a platform for collaboration across sectors and across borders, with Qatar hosting the kinds of conversations that help unlock shared economic opportunity.”

Some confirmed speakers include H E Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, State of Qatar, President & CEO, QatarEnergy; H E Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Finance, State of Qatar; H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, Governor, Qatar Central Bank, Chairman, Qatar Investment Authority; H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya, Minister of Municipality, State of Qatar, Chairman, Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company; H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman, Qatar Tourism; H E Khalid Al Obaidli, President, Real Estate Regulatory Authority – Aqarat, and H E Hassan Al-Thawadi, Managing Director Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy.

Meanwhile, Ryan M Lance, Chairman & CEO of ConocoPhillips; Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President at The Trump Organization; and Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO, Asset & Wealth Management, J P Morgan;, will be among the distinguished international speakers featured at this year's Forum, with Elon Musk joining virtually.

In 2023, Media City Qatar signed a multi-year agreement with Bloomberg Media to continue hosting the 'Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg' through 2027, cementing the Forum's position as a long-term platform for global economic dialogue and innovation.

The Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg, is the Middle East's leading news-driven event dedicated to global business and investment. The forum convenes global leaders to provide new and unique perspectives on the issues driving boardroom conversations.