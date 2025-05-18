Kahramaa Holds 2025 Annual Planning Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) organized its 2025 Annual Planning Forum under the slogan "Innovation and Excellence for Global Leadership". The forum was attended by HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi.

The two-day forum was convened this year to discuss Kahramaa's strategic plan for the next five years, review its main pillars, and outline aspirations for the coming period, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, while reaffirming the corporation's commitment to its social responsibilities.

It also emphasized Kahramaa's ongoing dedication to keeping pace with future changes, meeting societal aspirations, and supporting Qatar's comprehensive development journey by deliberating the corporation's work plans and directions for the upcoming five years, reflecting its continuous pursuit of institutional excellence and sustainable quality.

On this occasion, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs emphasized in his opening speech the importance of the forum as a strategic platform for achieving sustainable development, stating: "Holding this forum under the theme 'Innovation and Excellence for Global Leadership' is not merely a slogan, but a practical approach that reflects our orientation towards strengthening innovation as a key pillar in enhancing institutional performance and elevating service quality to the highest international standards".

His Excellency also highlighted Kahramaa's role in supporting the country's development efforts, saying: "We actively encourage the adoption of leading global practices in management, quality, and innovation, and we support Kahramaa's continued pursuit of excellence, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency, added value for the national economy, and reinforcing Qatar's status as a leading hub for development and sustainability".

HE the Minister stressed the importance of projecting a professional and honorable image, noting that employees serve as the corporation's frontline in customer interactions. He underscored the value of positive communication and the necessity of fostering trust with both citizens and residents.

In another address delivered during the forum, President of Kahramaa Abdulla Ali Al-theyab stressed the importance of institutional excellence as a key pillar of Kahramaa's strategic vision, stating: "Excellence is not just a slogan it's a continuous commitment to achieving the highest standards in performance and creating tangible added value for our customers, employees, partners, and society. Building on this path, Kahramaa is currently implementing a project to adopt the European Excellence Model and the Qatar Government Excellence Model, both of which play pivotal roles in achieving top levels of quality and innovation".

The forum represents a major milestone within the corporation's annual institutional planning cycle, during which Kahramaa's five-year strategic plan is presented and discussed. The opening session included an overview of the business plan, anticipated scenarios for the future of the electricity, water, and economic sectors, along with a review of the various departmental plans for the coming five years.

Dedicated sessions were held to present the plans of the Electricity Sector and the Technical Affairs Sector on the first day, while the second day focused on the plans for the Water Affairs Sector and the Shared Services Sector, in addition to the plans of supporting institutional departments. This approach ensures institutional integration and enhances the quality and effectiveness of strategic planning.

The forum aims to support institutional coordination and integration, review the corporation's strategic directions, and contribute to the optimal utilization of available resources, improving service efficiency, and reinforcing sustainability at the highest levels.

The event witnessed active participation and fruitful exchanges of ideas and initiatives, providing a clear reflection of the spirit of institutional work that characterizes Kahramaa in its pursuit of innovation and institutional excellence for global leadership.