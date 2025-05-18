Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Foreign Minister Praises Türkiye, Saudi Ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Praises Türkiye, Saudi Ties


2025-05-18 09:34:56
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to undertake an official trip to Serbia on Monday, as reported by diplomatic insiders.

According to the sources, Fidan will be received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and is anticipated to hold talks with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Duric.

During these discussions, Fidan will convey his appreciation for the "multifaceted cooperation" between Türkiye and Serbia.

He is also set to reaffirm Türkiye’s dedication to promoting "peace and stability" throughout the Balkans, while emphasizing the significance of enhancing bilateral relations with Serbia in this framework.

In addition, Fidan is projected to advocate for a balanced and calm approach concerning the political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and will stress the necessity of maintaining open dialogue.

He will further stress the critical role of regional cohesion in addressing common issues, and the imperative to bolster collaboration and mutual support across the Balkans.

MENAFN18052025000045017167ID1109563277

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search