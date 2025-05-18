403
Turkish Foreign Minister Plans on Visiting Serbia
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is scheduled to undertake an official trip to Serbia on Monday, as reported by diplomatic insiders.
According to the sources, Fidan will be received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and is anticipated to hold talks with his Serbian counterpart, Marko Duric.
During these discussions, Fidan will convey his appreciation for the "multifaceted cooperation" between Türkiye and Serbia.
He is also set to reaffirm Türkiye’s dedication to promoting "peace and stability" throughout the Balkans, while emphasizing the significance of enhancing bilateral relations with Serbia in this framework.
In addition, Fidan is projected to advocate for a balanced and calm approach concerning the political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and will stress the necessity of maintaining open dialogue.
He will further stress the critical role of regional cohesion in addressing common issues, and the imperative to bolster collaboration and mutual support across the Balkans.
