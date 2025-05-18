PL: Everton Bid Farewell To Goodison Park With 2-0 Win Over Southampton

MENAFN - IANS) Liverpool, May 18 (IANS) After 133 years, 2,791 games, and 5,372 goals, Everton Football Club bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 victory over Southampton on May 18, 2025. The historic ground, affectionately known as "The Grand Old Lady," witnessed its final men's senior match, marking the end of an era for the Toffees.

The match was highlighted by a first-half brace from Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye, who scored in the 6th minute and again in first-half stoppage time, securing the win for Everton. Despite two disallowed goals for offside by striker Beto, the Toffees dominated the game, providing a fitting send-off for their storied home.

Captain Seamus Coleman, a club legend with 427 appearances since 2009, started the match but was substituted after 17 minutes, receiving a standing ovation from the fans. The substitution was seen as a symbolic gesture to honor Coleman's contributions to the club.

Goodison Park which opened in 1892, has been the site of numerous historic events, including hosting a semi-final match in the 1966 World Cup. While the men's team will move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season, Goodison Park will continue to serve the community as the home of Everton Women and a venue for academy matches and community programs.

The 2-0 win also saw Southampton lose their 17th game at the venue, making the Saints their favourite opponent at the Goddison Park.

The atmosphere at Goodison Park was electric, with fans packing the stands and streets around the stadium to celebrate its rich history. Following the final whistle, supporters were treated to a special 'End of an Era' ceremony featuring appearances from current and former players, live music, and tributes to memorable moments at the ground.