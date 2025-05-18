403
Medinsky Says Ukraine War Could Have Ended in Weeks
(MENAFN) Vladimir Medinsky, the leader of Moscow’s delegation during the Istanbul negotiations, stated that the war in Ukraine might have been resolved swiftly if Kiev had opted to engage in dialogue at the outset instead of following the guidance of its Western allies and choosing to confront Russia.
According to Medinsky, this decision prolonged the conflict unnecessarily.
These remarks came following nearly two hours of discussions between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul on a Friday.
Both parties reached a significant agreement involving the exchange of 1,000 prisoners of war from each side.
They also agreed to maintain communication after formulating more thorough proposals for a ceasefire, according to statements from the Russian side.
After the negotiations concluded, Medinsky, who is also a presidential adviser and historian by profession, provided further insight during an interview with a Russian news broadcaster.
He argued that the ongoing conflict, now stretching beyond three years, could have ended within a few weeks if Ukraine had adhered to the terms agreed upon during the early peace discussions in Gomel, Belarus, in late February 2022.
Medinsky emphasized that Kiev had the chance to “agree to a peace in late February [2022], but they did not and dragged their feet instead.”
The Russian proposal presented during the subsequent round of negotiations in Istanbul during spring 2022 had become less advantageous for Ukraine.
This shift, Medinsky noted, was due to the evolving “changes on the ground,” which influenced the terms being offered.
