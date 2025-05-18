Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Children Evacuated From Sumy Border Area After Deadly Bus Attack On May 17


2025-05-18 09:04:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers in armored vehicles, together with philanthropists, took ten children from the border of Sumy region whose mothers were on a bus that was hit by a drone on May 17 by Russian troops.

According to preliminary information, the mother of eight children was injured in the attack, and the mother of two more was killed.

The children and two adults were evacuated to a safer place, where psychologists and doctors were already waiting for them.

As reported by Ukrinform, nine people were killed as a result of a Russian attack on a bus near Bilopillia in Sumy region at 6:17 a.m. on May 7.

