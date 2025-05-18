Children Evacuated From Sumy Border Area After Deadly Bus Attack On May 17
According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported this on Telegram .
Video: SES
According to preliminary information, the mother of eight children was injured in the attack, and the mother of two more was killed.
The children and two adults were evacuated to a safer place, where psychologists and doctors were already waiting for them.
As reported by Ukrinform, nine people were killed as a result of a Russian attack on a bus near Bilopillia in Sumy region at 6:17 a.m. on May 7.
Photo is illustrative
