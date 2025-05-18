Kyiv Region Targeted By Over 150 Russian Drones Overnight-One Of The Largest Attacks To Date

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the night of May 18, Russian forces launched more than 150 drones in an attack on the Kyiv region, marking one of the most massive UAV strikes in the area.

According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Overnight, the enemy deployed more than 150 UAVs in an attack on the Kyiv region-one of the most extensive strikes to date. Air defense forces responded in the area, successfully intercepting enemy targets. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," Kalashnyk stated.

Kalashnyk confirmed that an entire family suffered from the attack in Obukhiv district. A 27-year-old woman was killed, while her 4-year-old son was transported to Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital with shrapnel wounds to his face. His 59-year-old grandfather underwent surgery and is now in satisfactory condition at a local hospital's trauma department. Meanwhile, his 61-year-old grandmother sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and is under medical supervision at the hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.

Rescuers show aftermath of massive drone attack onregion, firefighting efforts ongoing

The attack caused significant destruction in the Obukhiv district: a residential building was destroyed, windows in seven multi-story residential buildings were shattered, damage was sustained by a utility company, educational institutions, Ukrposhta, a tire service, three private houses, and several cars.

In the Fastiv district, enemy strikes destroyed warehouses and an outbuilding, while two private houses were also damaged.

Operational services are actively working to document and mitigate the consequences of the overnight assault.

As reported by Ukrinform, beginning at 16:00 on Saturday, May 17, Russian forces launched 273 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various decoy drones across Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully shot down 88 enemy drones, while 128 additional Russian UAVs disappeared from radar.

Photo credit: Telegram / Mykola Kalashnyk