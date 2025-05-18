Kyiv Region Targeted By Over 150 Russian Drones Overnight-One Of The Largest Attacks To Date
According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.
"Overnight, the enemy deployed more than 150 UAVs in an attack on the Kyiv region-one of the most extensive strikes to date. Air defense forces responded in the area, successfully intercepting enemy targets. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," Kalashnyk stated.
Kalashnyk confirmed that an entire family suffered from the attack in Obukhiv district. A 27-year-old woman was killed, while her 4-year-old son was transported to Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital with shrapnel wounds to his face. His 59-year-old grandfather underwent surgery and is now in satisfactory condition at a local hospital's trauma department. Meanwhile, his 61-year-old grandmother sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and is under medical supervision at the hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided.Read also: Rescuers show aftermath of massive drone attack on Kyiv region, firefighting efforts ongoing
The attack caused significant destruction in the Obukhiv district: a residential building was destroyed, windows in seven multi-story residential buildings were shattered, damage was sustained by a utility company, educational institutions, Ukrposhta, a tire service, three private houses, and several cars.
In the Fastiv district, enemy strikes destroyed warehouses and an outbuilding, while two private houses were also damaged.
Operational services are actively working to document and mitigate the consequences of the overnight assault.
As reported by Ukrinform, beginning at 16:00 on Saturday, May 17, Russian forces launched 273 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various decoy drones across Ukraine. The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully shot down 88 enemy drones, while 128 additional Russian UAVs disappeared from radar.
Photo credit: Telegram / Mykola Kalashnyk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment