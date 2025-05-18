Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pope Leo XIV Calls For A Just Peace In Ukraine During Enthronement Speech

Pope Leo XIV Calls For A Just Peace In Ukraine During Enthronement Speech


2025-05-18 09:04:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In his closing speech at the enthronement mass in St. Peter's Square, Vatican, Pope Leo XIV mentioned the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“At this moment, we cannot forget our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of the war... The war has claimed the lives of many young people in Ukraine,” the pontiff stated.

Leo XIV, who has just assumed his role as head of the Catholic Church, emphasized the importance of negotiations to achieve peace.

“We all look forward to negotiations and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” he added.

The Pope also expressed gratitude to official delegations and tens of thousands of believers gathered in St. Peter's Square and the surrounding streets of Rome for their faith, support of the Catholic Church, and desire to participate in the inauguration mass.

“Dear brothers and sisters, I thank you because with your devotion you are feeding the flame of faith,” he said in his closing remarks.

As reported by Ukrinform, Pope Leo XIV's enthronement ceremony took place on Sunday in St. Peter's Square, Vatican.

President Volodymyr Zelensky represented Ukraine at the inaugural Mass.

Photo: Vatican News

MENAFN18052025000193011044ID1109563230

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search