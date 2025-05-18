Pope Leo XIV Calls For A Just Peace In Ukraine During Enthronement Speech
“At this moment, we cannot forget our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of the war... The war has claimed the lives of many young people in Ukraine,” the pontiff stated.
Leo XIV, who has just assumed his role as head of the Catholic Church, emphasized the importance of negotiations to achieve peace.
“We all look forward to negotiations and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” he added.
The Pope also expressed gratitude to official delegations and tens of thousands of believers gathered in St. Peter's Square and the surrounding streets of Rome for their faith, support of the Catholic Church, and desire to participate in the inauguration mass.
“Dear brothers and sisters, I thank you because with your devotion you are feeding the flame of faith,” he said in his closing remarks.
As reported by Ukrinform, Pope Leo XIV's enthronement ceremony took place on Sunday in St. Peter's Square, Vatican.
President Volodymyr Zelensky represented Ukraine at the inaugural Mass.
Photo: Vatican News
