Azerbaijani Table Tennis Team Heads To China For Training Camp

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's table tennis players will take part in an international training camp in China.

Azernews reports that the national team members departed for the People's Republic of China today.

Under the guidance of head coach Farhad Ismayilov, players Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Khadija Abilzada, Nihad Mammadov, Hilal Hasanov, and Vazir Allahverdiyev will train at the table tennis center in Hebei from May 19 to 30.

It should be noted that the training camp is intended as preparation for upcoming international competitions.