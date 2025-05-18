Azerbaijani Table Tennis Team Heads To China For Training Camp
Azernews reports that the national team members departed for the People's Republic of China today.
Under the guidance of head coach Farhad Ismayilov, players Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Khadija Abilzada, Nihad Mammadov, Hilal Hasanov, and Vazir Allahverdiyev will train at the table tennis center in Hebei from May 19 to 30.
It should be noted that the training camp is intended as preparation for upcoming international competitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment