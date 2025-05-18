DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Krispy Kreme

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 in Krispy Kreme between February 25, 2025 and May 7, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, May 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Krispy Kreme, Inc. (“Krispy Kreme” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) and reminds investors of the July 15, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that demand for Krispy Kreme products declined materially at McDonald's locations after the initial marketing launch; (2) that demand at McDonald's locations was a driver of declining average sales per door per week; (3) that the partnership with McDonald's was not profitable; (4) that the foregoing posed a substantial risk to maintaining the partnership with McDonald's; (5) that, as a result, the Company would pause expansion into new McDonald's locations; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 8, 2025, before the market opened, Krispy Kreme released its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting its“net revenue was $375.2 million...a decline of 15.3%” and a“net loss of $33.4 million, compared to prior year net loss of $6.7 million.” Additionally, the Company announced that it is“reassessing [its] deployment schedule together with McDonald's” and“withdrawing [its] prior full year outlook and not updating it” due in part to“uncertainty around the McDonald's deployment schedule.”

On this news, the price of Krispy Kreme shares fell 24.71%, or $1.07 per share, to close at $3.26 per share on May 8, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

