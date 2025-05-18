Megha Ray Reveals If She Believes In Love Stories Shown In 'Divya Prem'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Megha Ray, who has been roped in as the lead in the show "Divya Prem: Pyaar aur Rahasya ki Kahani", revealed if she believes in the love sagas, like the ones shown in the show, during an exclusive chat with IANS.

Megha shared that she does believe in such love stories. "I've seen so many instances where love prevails. Of course, not every story is a success, but the ones that are, they fill people with hope. It's always beautiful to witness love triumph," she said.

Megha revealed that she agreed to the show even before reading the entire script of "Divya Prem".

She said, "It felt like a dream team coming together. I had wanted to work with Peninsula for a long time. Also, I hadn't explored the supernatural or fantasy genre much, mostly because very few people are able to execute it well. But after seeing Peninsula's previous work, I trusted that they would handle it beautifully. The excitement of trying something new really drove me to say yes immediately."

Shedding light on how "Divya Prem" affected her personally and emotionally, Megha disclosed, "Emotionally, it's been quite overwhelming. In fact, yesterday was my first day on set. Since childhood, I've had a silent, unspoken wish-I've never shared it with anyone. I'm a devotee of Lord Shiva and share a deep emotional connection with him. As a child, I often imagined dancing in front of Lord Shiva, especially since I've always loved classical dance. On my very first day of shooting, I was taught a classical Tandav routine and got to perform it in front of a grand idol of Lord Shiva. That moment was very emotional for me. Internally, it touched a very deep part of me."

"I truly believe this show is deeply connected to Mahakaal Mahadev, and I feel like it's bringing a whole new energy into my life. There's a strong emotional undercurrent to everything we're doing, and I feel that the entire team shares this connection," she concluded.