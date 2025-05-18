Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
In Bihar's Jamui, Jan Aushadhi Kendras Help People Cut Cost On Their Medical Bills

2025-05-18 08:45:19
(MENAFN- IANS) Jamui, May 18 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP) is bringing transformational change in the lives of people by slashing their medical bills and helping them save money on expensive medicines.

In Bihar's Jamui, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras, opened under the Central scheme, are proving to be a boon for the residents as they are buying medicines at much lower rates than their private counterparts.

Those visiting these centres say that the medicines for diseases like heart, kidney, blood pressure and sugar are available at low prices here.

Sanitary pads are also being made available to women at much cheaper rates, less than those of private stores.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Jamui's Sadar Hospital, in particular, has been providing relief to hundreds of patients daily. Hundreds of people buy cheap medicines from here. The special part is that women's products like sanitary pads are also available here at low prices.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, director of Jan Aushadhi Kendra, told IANS that this centre was started in 2019, and lakhs of people have benefited from it till now.

"We provide cheap medicines, which include medicines for the heart, kidney, blood pressure and sugar," he said.

"This is the first and oldest Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Jamui district, where long queues of patients are seen every day. I express my gratitude to PM Modi for this centre. Lakhs of poor people benefit daily," he added.

This centre has not only provided relief to the people but has also provided employment to the youth.

A local said, "We get medicines for various ailments at very low prices."

"I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, because of whom the poor are benefiting a lot financially," said another local.

Notably, PM-BJP is a big step towards making health facilities accessible to the common man and facilitating affordable treatment accessible to all.

