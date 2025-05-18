Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

European Union (EU) Delegation Celebrated Europe Day 2025 In Somalia


2025-05-18 08:09:45
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The European Union in Somalia celebrated Europe Day 2025, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration and the EU's strong and longstanding partnership with Somalia.

This year's Guest of Honour was the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, who delivered a keynote speech. The EU Ambassador, Karin Johansson, addressed the audience, highlighting the EU's future-focused partnership with Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Somalia.

MENAFN18052025004934011406ID1109563160

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search