European Union (EU) Delegation Celebrated Europe Day 2025 In Somalia
The European Union in Somalia celebrated Europe Day 2025, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration and the EU's strong and longstanding partnership with Somalia.
This year's Guest of Honour was the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, who delivered a keynote speech. The EU Ambassador, Karin Johansson, addressed the audience, highlighting the EU's future-focused partnership with Somalia.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Delegation of the European Union to Somalia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment