European Union (EU) Delegation Celebrated Europe Day 2025 In Somalia

The European Union in Somalia celebrated Europe Day 2025, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration and the EU's strong and longstanding partnership with Somalia.

This year's Guest of Honour was the Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, who delivered a keynote speech. The EU Ambassador, Karin Johansson, addressed the audience, highlighting the EU's future-focused partnership with Somalia.

