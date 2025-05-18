Kenya Champions Girls In Information And Communications Technology (ICT) For A Digital Future

Kenya joined the global community on 24th April, 2025 in marking Girls in ICT Day under the theme,“Girls in ICT for Inclusive Digital Transformation .” Through a webinar organized under the Digital Platforms Kenya (DigiKen ) programme (which is funded by the Joint SDG Fund ) and led by UN Women in collaboration with Pwani Technogalz and the Northern Innovation and Empowerment Hub (NieHub), the virtual session served as both a celebration and a call to action. The forum aimed to bridge the gender digital divide and empower girls and young women to take the lead in an increasingly digital world.

Despite strides in education and technology, global statistics paint a concerning picture. Women account for only 28.2% of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related jobs despite comprising 35% of STEM graduates. The disparity is even more acute in Africa, where just 30% of the technology workforce is female, in contrast with a 61% female labour-force participation rate in Sub-Saharan Africa according to UNESCO's Cracking the Code Report.

In Kenya, these challenges are compounded by digital poverty, societal norms, and limited access to mentorship. Although the country's technology sector is growing rapidly, women occupy fewer than 30% of ICT roles, and according to GSMA Mobile Gender Gap Report 2024, only 35% of women use mobile internet compared to 50% of men. These gaps reflect systemic barriers that continue to hinder the full participation of women and girls in the digital space.

The webinar, designed to spark ambition and build digital confidence among girls, brought together change-makers, emerging technologists, and mentors. The event blended powerful stories of resilience with practical pathways to digital empowerment.

Mary Wanjiru, Ending Violence Against Women and Girls Unit Team Lead at UN Women Kenya, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the transformative potential of digital innovation for women and girls. "Digital innovation has the power to drive employment and entrepreneurship, particularly for women and girls," Mary said, urging stakeholders to prioritize investment in girls' digital skills and dismantle systemic barriers.

Joan Nabusoba, co-founder of Pwani Technogalz, led a session on Mentimeter, paying tribute to pioneering women in technology, such as Ada Lovelace and Katherine Johnson. "Our mission is to equip young women with the skills to be at the heart of the digital economy, and we begin by celebrating their potential," Nabusoba shared.

Sumaya Nyasege, a cybersecurity expert and alumna of the African Girls Can Code Initiative shared how access to digital tools and mentorship reshaped her journey. "I wanted to go extra mile and improve my skills but could not afford it-until I got the chance at the code camp," Nyasege recalled, crediting mentorship and digital access for her success in the technology space.

The event also showcased stories of digital empowerment from Kenya's marginalized regions. Fatuma Dubow, founder of (NieHub) in Garissa County, recounted her journey from having no technical background to becoming a catalyst for change in her community.“I knew girls needed a space to grow,” she said, underscoring the importance of mentorship alongside technical training.

A 3-minute documentary was played that highlighted the stories of young girls, each sharing how digital access transformed their confidence, defied traditional gender roles, and opened doors to education and careers that once felt out of reach.

Konji Viola, a young software engineer, spoke about her journey at the 2020 CODAC Hackathon, where her team developed a mobile application to support informal women traders during the COVID-19 crisis. "Technology must be rooted in real lives and inclusive designs," she emphasized, stressing the importance of community-centered innovation.

Meysun Rashid, a graduate of NieHub, shared her experience breaking stereotypes in her conservative community through digital skills training and mentorship. "I am here to rewrite the narrative-technology is for everyone," she affirmed.

In his closing remarks, John Okande, Programme Officer at UNESCO Kenya, concluded the event with a vision for digital inclusion: "Empowerment begins where connection grows. When we lift each other, share our knowledge, and believe that no voice is too small to shape the future."

Okande urged young women to actively engage in mentorship networks and digital learning platforms, while also commending ongoing efforts to combat technology-facilitated gender-based violence, a persistent barrier that continues to silence too many voices in the digital space.

All Joint SDG Fund programmes are led by UN Resident Coordinators and implemented by the agencies, funds, and programmes of the United Nations development system.

