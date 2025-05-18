Russian Aircraft Strike In Kupiansk, Three Civilians Injured
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),” the statement said.
According to the investigation, on May 18, at about 9:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces conducted an air strike on a private residential sector in Kupiansk. An aerial munition hit the road near the house.
A 55-year-old man sustained an explosive wound. Two women aged 75 and 55 suffered acute shock.
In the town, households and outbuildings were damaged.
It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used a FAB-500 from UMPK.Read also: NG chief Pivnenko on enemy fiber-optic drones : like spider webs over front line
Prosecutors, in cooperation with police investigators, are conducting comprehensive procedural actions to properly record and investigate war crimes committed by Russian military personnel.
As reported, on May 17, seven settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by Russian strikes.
